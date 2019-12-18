FYI: Gingerbread Ice-Cream Has Arrived Just In Time For Christmas

Just when you thought this time of year couldn't get any better, you can now literally taste all things Christmas with this new gingerbread gelato flavour!

From the award-winning gelataria 48 Flavours is introducing the ‘Gingerbread Man’ flavour.

The ice-cream has a vanilla butterscotch base with spiced undertones of nutmeg cinnamon and ginger, and features a sweet biscuit caramel sauce and crunchy ginger snap cookies.

The ‘Gingerbread Man’ will be available at all three 48 Flavours stores (Gouger Street, Trinity Gardens, and Paralowie) from now until Christmas Eve.

So, what are you waiting for? Let's get festive!

