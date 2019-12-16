FYI A Splice Flavoured Cocktail Now Exists And It's Just $10

Literally what dreams are made of!

Article heading image for FYI A Splice Flavoured Cocktail Now Exists And It's Just $10

The Beach Hotel

This is not a drill people, this venue has somehow successfully combined one of our favourite childhood summertime ice creams into the cocktail of our dreams!

The Beach Hotel Seaford will be serving its newest frozen martini every day for just $10 a pop.

But be warned, the delicious Pine-Lime Splice Frozen Martini will only be available for a limited time so get in quick!

Eve Swain

4 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

Listen Live!
