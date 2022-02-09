'Futurama' Is Coming Back!

20th Television Animation have announced they’re reviving ‘Futurama’ for a 20-episode season.

That’s right: after a nine-year hiatus, Planet Express is set to re-open for business!

A majority of the original cast have confirmed they’ll be returning to the hit animated series, with one notable exception: John DiMaggio, the voice of Bender.

While DiMaggio hasn’t formally announced he won’t be reprising the fan-favourite, series-defining role, we’re a bit nervous about him being the only main cast member who’s yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming revival will be the second time Matt Groening’s iconic sci-fi series has been brought back from the dead, originally running between 1993 and 2002 before getting resurrected in 2007 (and subsequently cancelled in 2013).

“It’s a true honour to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get cancelled abruptly, again,” joked Groening.

‘Futurama’ is set to go into production later this month, allegedly eyeing a 2023 release on Disney+ in Australia.

