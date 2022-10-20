Funding Boost To “Protect And Restore” The Great Barrier Reef

The Federal Government is splashing out an additional $204 million to "protect and restore" the the Great Barrier Reef.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, on Friday announced the extra funding, bringing the total spend on the reef to $1.2 billion.

“The additional funding will immediately address critical gaps in the reef 2050 long-term sustainability plan and speed-up reef protection activities,” Plibersek and the special envoy for the Great Barrier Reef, Nita Green said in a joint statement.

“$20m will be dedicated to assist corals to evolve more quickly and adapt to their changing environment, as well as supporting natural restoration of damaged and degraded reefs.

Through working with commercial fishers to modifying and upgrading fishing equipment., the additional funding aims to “deliver stronger fisheries management and protect threatened species on the Reef.”

Nita Green, said that “protecting the reef means investing in regional communities.”

“The reef sustains 64,000 Australian jobs and contributes $6.4bn to the Australian economy.

“From Cairns to Gladstone protecting the Reef means investing in regional communities,” Green said.

The vision for Australia’s most iconic reef includes replanting parts of the reef with new corals, catchment restoration, working with commercial fishers and establishing new research centre.

