Full SAS Australia 2022 Line-Up Revealed

After a season that was equal parts entertaining and harrowing, Channel 7 has revealed the full line-up for next year’s iteration of SAS Australia.

Among the recruits are a league of sports stars, Australian television personalities and even a convicted drug dealer.

The full list of future victims contestants includes:

Television stars:

Anna Heinrich (34, The Bachelor)

(34, The Bachelor) Locky Gilbert (32, The Bachelor)

(32, The Bachelor) Melissa Tkautz (47, The Real Housewives of Sydney)

(47, The Real Housewives of Sydney) Orpheus Pledger (28, Neighbours)

(28, Neighbours) Paul Fenech (51, Fat Pizza)

(51, Fat Pizza) Riana Crehan (34, Supercars TV)

(34, Supercars TV) Wayne Carey (50, AFL Commentator)

Sports stars:

Barry Hall (44, Former St Kilda/Swans/Bulldogs Player)

(44, Former St Kilda/Swans/Bulldogs Player) Darius Boyd (34, Former Broncos Player)

(34, Former Broncos Player) Ebanie Bridges (35, Champion Boxer)

(35, Champion Boxer) Ellia Green (28, Olympic-level Rugby Union Player)

(28, Olympic-level Rugby Union Player) Geoff Huegill (42, Olympic Swimmer)

(42, Olympic Swimmer) Melissa Wu (29, Olympic Diver)

(29, Olympic Diver) Michael Zerafa (29, Professional Boxer)

(29, Professional Boxer) Millie Boyle (23, Broncos Player)

And Richard Buttrose.

