Full SAS Australia 2022 Line-Up Revealed

From TV personalities to sport stars

Article heading image for Full SAS Australia 2022 Line-Up Revealed

via Channel 7

After a season that was equal parts entertaining and harrowing, Channel 7 has revealed the full line-up for next year’s iteration of SAS Australia.

Among the recruits are a league of sports stars, Australian television personalities and even a convicted drug dealer.

The full list of future victims contestants includes:

Television stars:

  • Anna Heinrich (34, The Bachelor)
  • Locky Gilbert (32, The Bachelor)
  • Melissa Tkautz (47, The Real Housewives of Sydney)
  • Orpheus Pledger (28, Neighbours)
  • Paul Fenech (51, Fat Pizza)
  • Riana Crehan (34, Supercars TV)
  • Wayne Carey (50, AFL Commentator)

Sports stars:

  • Barry Hall (44, Former St Kilda/Swans/Bulldogs Player)
  • Darius Boyd (34, Former Broncos Player)
  • Ebanie Bridges (35, Champion Boxer)
  • Ellia Green (28, Olympic-level Rugby Union Player)
  • Geoff Huegill (42, Olympic Swimmer)
  • Melissa Wu (29, Olympic Diver)
  • Michael Zerafa (29, Professional Boxer)
  • Millie Boyle (23, Broncos Player)

And Richard Buttrose.

Nick Barrett

4 October 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

