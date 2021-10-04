Full SAS Australia 2022 Line-Up Revealed
From TV personalities to sport stars
via Channel 7
After a season that was equal parts entertaining and harrowing, Channel 7 has revealed the full line-up for next year’s iteration of SAS Australia.
Among the recruits are a league of sports stars, Australian television personalities and even a convicted drug dealer.
The full list of future victims contestants includes:
Television stars:
- Anna Heinrich (34, The Bachelor)
- Locky Gilbert (32, The Bachelor)
- Melissa Tkautz (47, The Real Housewives of Sydney)
- Orpheus Pledger (28, Neighbours)
- Paul Fenech (51, Fat Pizza)
- Riana Crehan (34, Supercars TV)
- Wayne Carey (50, AFL Commentator)
Sports stars:
- Barry Hall (44, Former St Kilda/Swans/Bulldogs Player)
- Darius Boyd (34, Former Broncos Player)
- Ebanie Bridges (35, Champion Boxer)
- Ellia Green (28, Olympic-level Rugby Union Player)
- Geoff Huegill (42, Olympic Swimmer)
- Melissa Wu (29, Olympic Diver)
- Michael Zerafa (29, Professional Boxer)
- Millie Boyle (23, Broncos Player)
And Richard Buttrose.
Find out who host Ant Middleton's least-favourite celebrity was from this year's season:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: