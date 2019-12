Full List Of Adelaide's Extended Shopping Hours This Christmas

Christmas is approaching fast, and whether you're on top of your shopping list or know you'll be rushing to grab those last-minute presents, here is the full list of hours throughout December for all your shopping needs!

Check out the times for Westfield, Rundle Mall and Burnside:

WESTFIELD MARION

Monday, 17 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Tuesday, 18 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Wednesday, 19 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Thursday, 20 December - 9:00am - 12:00am

Friday, 21 December - 12:00am - 9:00pm

Saturday, 22 December - 9:00am - 6:00pm

Sunday, 23 December - 9:00am - 6:00pm

Monday, 24 December - 9:00am - 5:30pm

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - OPEN - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Thursday, 27 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Friday, 28 December - 9:00am - 5:30pm

Saturday, 29 December - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday, 30 December - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Monday, 31 December - 9:00am - 5:30pm

Tuesday, 1 January - Closed

WESTFIELD - TEA TREE PLAZA

Monday, 17 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Tuesday, 18 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Wednesday, 19 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Thursday, 20 December - 9:00am - 12:00am

Friday, 21 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Saturday, 22 December - 9:00am - 6:00pm

Sunday, 23 December - 9:00am - 6:00pm

Monday, 24 December - 9:00am - 5:30pm

Tuesday, 25 December - Closed

WESTFIELD - WEST LAKES

Thursday, 13 December - 9:00am - midnight

Thursday, 20 December - 9:00am - midnight

BURNSIDE VILLAGE

Monday, 17 December - 9:00am - 5:30pm

Tuesday, 18 December - 9:00am - 5.30pm

Wednesday, 19 December - 9:00am - 5.30pm

Thursday, 20 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Friday, 21 December - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Saturday, 22 December - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday, 23 December - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Monday, 24 December - 9:00am - 5:30pm

Tuesday, 25 December - Closed

Wednesday, 26 December – 9am – 5pm

RUNDLE MALL

Monday, 17 December - 9:00am - 7:00pm

Tuesday, 18 December - 9:00am - 7:00pm

Wednesday, 19 December - 9:00am - 7:00pm

Thursday, 20 December - 9:00am - 10:00pm (Midnight*)

Friday, 21 December - 9:00am - 10:00pm (Midnight*)

Saturday, 22 December - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday, 23 December - 9:00am - 10:00pm (Midnight*)

Monday, 24 December - 9:00am - 5:30pm

Tuesday, 25 December - Closed

Wednesday, 26 December – 9am – 5pm