'Full House' Star Loses $1.4M Of Jewellery In Home Robbery

It’s been a rough start to the New Year for the Full House family.

Lori Loughlin, who portrayed Aunt Becky on the hit show, was the victim of a burglary which saw her lose an estimated $1.4M AUD in jewellery.

Occurring just days before Bob Saget’s passing, Loughlin’s Los Angeles home was robbed on January 3rd by a group of thieves, dressed in black and donning masks.

The burglars allegedly smashed a bedroom window before making off with Loughlin’s jewellery box, undoubtedly filled with expensive gems and mementos accumulated by the star and her fashion mogul husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

While the investigation is ongoing, a report by TMZ has given some insight into what may have happened.

Neither Loughlin nor her husband were home at the time of the robbery, with TMZ’s report alleging LAPD believe it may have been a targeted attack pulled off by a notorious South American burglary crew.

The group in question supposedly operates on a fly-in, fly-out basis, minimising their time spent near the scenes of their crimes.

While the robbery is more than a bit unfortunate, a representative of Loughlin told TMZ the star is just thankful nobody was hurt.

