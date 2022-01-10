Full House's Bob Saget Has Passed Away At 65

Legendary stand-up comedian and actor, Bob Saget, has sadly passed away at the age of 65.

Saget, best known for playing Danny Turner on Full House (1987 – 1995) and its subsequent reboot series, passed away at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his final show.

While those who knew him from his stint on the ABC sitcom will remember him as the wholesome father figure, fans of his stand-up will cherish the time he spent telling raunchy jokes and taking light-hearted digs at Norm Macdonald, Gilbert Gottfried and many others.

With his stand-up career back in full-swing, Bob was halfway through a tour that was meant to see him occupied through to the end of May.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ they have “no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

“The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final call on the cause and manner of death,” they added.

The icon of American television is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.

Rest in peace, Bob.

