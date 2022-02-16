Fruit Bats Costing South Australian Power Companies Millions

South Australia Power Networks are dropping millions of dollars every year on the insulation of powerlines in an attempt to prevent blackouts caused by bats.

Adelaide’s Botanic Park fruit bat colony is continuing to grow with the colony now reaching 36,000 bats.

With breeding season kicking off early, more juvenile bats are finding themselves colliding with power sources causing more outages.

South Australia Power Networks last year recorded a whopping 82 bat-associated incidents which affected at least 240,000 customers.

This year has already seen at 20 long outages caused by bats which is significantly higher than other years around the same time.

Head of Corporate Affairs Paul Roberts said they are already looking at other ways to keep animals safe and to prevent future outages.

“We are investing more than a $1 million per annum on mitigation efforts and will continue to look at options to reduce the number of animals injured or killed by contacting our state’s electricity infrastructure,” he said.

“Mitigation includes installing line and pole top coverings where we have repeat bat-related outages and replacement of old-style lightning surge arrestors which can trap the bats when they land on top of poles.

“The latter is a long-term task as there are millions of the old-style surge arrestors known as Rod Air Gaps installed across the system.”

