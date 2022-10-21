Fruit And Veg Prices To Skyrocket As Floods Ravage Major Agricultural Regions

Fruit and veg prices are expected to soar due to the recent flood damage to major agricultural areas in Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Friday said that Aussies will soon feel the pinch at the supermarket check-out.

“They expect that the floods will cause for fruit and vegetable prices, for example, to be 8% higher than otherwise over the next two quarters," he said.

“We need to remember here, that we are talking about some of the best producing land in the world, producing a lot of groceries for domestic consumption but also, for exports.

“And so, what’s happening here to these areas, particularly cruel, I think, given how close many of these farms were to producing what was expected to be a bumper crop," the Treasurer said.

The anticipated price rises come as repeated floods have severely impacted prime agricultural regions.

Australia Today's Steve Price talks to Victorian Farmers Federation CEO Emma Germano on the impacts of repeated floods:

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC Melbourne that the latest weather events will have long lasting impacts.

“Tragically, there had been such a good harvest anticipated in wheat, in fruit and vegetables, in so many of the products that the Victorian food basin … is such a rich area, as well as in areas like poultry,”

“It’s likely that these floods are going to have a cost-of-living impact on people because of the impact of prices of fruit and vegetables,” he said.

