Frozen The Musical Star Discusses The Show's Diversity
Love!
She's been stepping into the shoes of Anna in Frozen The Musical for months as the show has toured around Australia and now Courtney Monsma has discussed the important theme of inclusion in the show.
Brisbane Season
Playing now – must close 8th May
Venue: Lyric Theatre, QPAC
Tickets from www.frozenthemusical.com.au
Adelaide Season:
Adelaide tickets on sale now
Venue: Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Tickets from www.frozenthemusical.com.au
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!