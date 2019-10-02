Frozen 2 Trailer Features Next 'Let It Go!'

The new Frozen 2 trailer is out and it is a musical! So all those parents out there, who can recite 'Let it Go', you and the kids can put those voices to the test upon the release of this sing along, jam packed with new tunes to enjoy.

"The sneak peak reveals, the stone troll dude from the first movie who totally caused all the problems by being cryptic and not clear enough advises Elsa to seek out the unknown. The past, he warns her, is not what it seems and he urges her to go to the “enchanted lands.” In this cast, that means the magical forest that borders Arendelle and is swathed in a flurry of Autumn colours."

BUT if that hasn't got you excited yet, Spotify has also released previews for 2 new songs, with the full album available to pre-order!!

Frozen 2 will be on screens on November 22nd, so grab your popcorn and get excited!

