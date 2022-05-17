From Koalas To Tim Tams: Chrishell Stause Is In Australia With G Flip!

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause is currently in Australia with partner and Aussie musician, G Flip!

We reported back in April that the star would be heading Down Under, and took to her Instagram stories revealing that's she's "finally checking this off my bucket list".

She then asked for recommendations for the best hotel in Sydney's Surry Hills area.

Someone then responded to her question box asking if she will be making her way to Melbourne, which Chrishell confirmed.

"Yes! But already have that one sorted," she wrote.

Now, Chrishell is in Aus and has been posting up a storm on her Instagram Story and feed, showing her patting kangaroos and visiting koalas at Taronga Zoo:

She's also been living her best life on Sydney Harbour:

And trying our local delicacy...Tim Tams!

Stunnin'

She loved them btw

Check out her other posts here:

Word is that Chrishell is joining G Flip touring, which is proof their relationship is going strong!

Have you spotted Chrishell and G Flip? Let us know on our Hit Entertainment Facebook page!

