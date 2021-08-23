From Justice Crew To Hot Potatoes, We've Seen This Brand New Wiggle Before!

Aussie colourful kids band The Wiggles made an exciting announcement today, welcoming four new members!

The move is designed around making the band more gender-balanced and to give diversity some representation.

Joining Lachlan, Simon, Emma and Anthony (the only remaining OG Wiggle) will be:

Tsehay Hawkins:

Tsehay is the second red Wiggle! She was born in Ethiopia and adopted by an Australian family. She is a Latin dance champion.

Evie Ferris:

An Indigenous Australian ballet dancer with the Australian Ballet, Elvie the second blue Wiggle and wears blue ballet shoes.

Kelly Hamilton:

Kelly is the second yellow Wiggle and will ride her skateboard around Wiggle Town.

John Pearce:

Now we already know John, he and his identical twin brother Lenny were part of the popular Australian dance (and singing) group Justice Crew.

John is very much into his fitness and boasts an impressive physique - we're thinking there's not too much cold spaghetti in his diet...

The new band members are all for a new series, Fruit Salad TV - aiming to motivate your child to sing, dance and be part of a wonderful new story and will premier on YouTube on September 4th.

