From GHD's To Robot Vacuums: Here's All The Early Amazon Prime Deals So Far!
It's all starting!
Amazon Australia's Prime Day is just around the corner! The massive annual shopping event will take place from 12 July 2022 – 13 July 2022 with deals from Amazon Global Store live until July 14, giving Australian Prime members access to a massive 65 hours of deals!
This year, Prime Day will offer Australian Prime members epic savings with more deals than ever before across more than one hundred thousand products from both big brands and small local businesses. Deals will launch across all categories including electronics, homewares, video games, Amazon devices, pantry food and drink, toys, sports equipment, fashion, beauty and more.
The Brands:
Prime members will be able to access deals across big brands including Apple, Barbie, Bosch, Bose, Garmin, GHD, Instant Pot, Lego, Lenovo, North Face, Nintendo, Oculus and Samsung. Small and medium local businesses will also feature items in the shopping event including Orbitkey (based in Melbourne), Nakie (based in Brisbane) and the Doggie Balm Co (based in regional Victoria).
But, don't be discouraged if you're not a member! Because we already have a bunch of deals that have gone live!
Check them out here:
- 30% off select Cubo Ai Baby Monitors
- 49% off JBL Quantum 300 Gaming Headset
- 50% off select Instant Pot Duo
- Up to 36% off select GHD products
- Save up to 47% off select Philips Grooming, Sonicare and Beauty Ranges
- 38% off Breeders Choice Cat litter, 30L
- 30% off Bosch Lawn Mower
- Up to $171 off select Sennheiser headphones
- Save up to 54% off Calvin Klein Men's & Women's Underwear
- Save 50% off Echo Auto with Alexa
- 43% off Australian Made Merino Wool Quilt
- 31% off Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
- 19% off Echo Show 15" smart display
- Up to 41% off Echo Buds 2nd Gen Wireless earbuds
- 34% off Amazon eero mesh wifi router
- 31% off Ring Stick Up Cam Elite
- Up to 25% off select JBL Headphones & Speakers
- Up to 43% off select The North Face Jackets
- Save at least 70% everyday on top-rated Kindle Books
- Save up to 33% off select ECOVACS Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- $170 off Yamaha ATS-1090 Sound Bar
Stay tuned for more deals next week when Amazon Prime Day kicks off!
