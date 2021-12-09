From Eric Bana To LEGO Masters Australia: Here's All The AACTA Winners For 2021!

It's screens night of nights and our Aussies did not disappoint! The AACTA Awards were held last night at Sydney's Opera House, honouring screen excellence in Australia since 1958. The awards recognise and celebrating Australia's high achievements in film and television with 55 awards across two ceremonies.

Here's all our winners for the 2021 AACTA Awards:

TELEVISION

AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program: Bluey - Charlie Aspinwall, Joe Brumm, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor - Ludo Studio (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television: Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Bonnie Elliott

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program: Hard Quiz – Kevin Whyte, Chris Walker, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television & ABC (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer: Kitty Flanagan – Fisk

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television: New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Cappi Ireland

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy: The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Emma Freeman

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Non-Fiction Television: Love on the Spectrum (Episode 4) – Cian O'Clery

AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program: Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds – Debbie Cuell, Bethan Arwel-Lewis – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC)

AACTA Award Best Drama Series: The Newsreader – Joanna Werner, Michael Lucas – Werner Film Productions (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television: Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Rodrigo Balart

AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021 – Paul Clarke, Stephanie Werrett, Josh Martin – Blink TV (SBS)

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program: Love on the Spectrum– Jenni Wilks, Karina Holden, Cian O'Clery – Northern Pictures (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Presented by Foxtel: Scott Ryan – Mr Inbetween

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Presented by Foxtel: Anna Torv – The Newsreader

AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program: Grand Designs Australia – Michael O'Neill, Brooke Bayvel – Fremantle (Foxtel)

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries or Telefeature: Fires – Tony Ayres, Andrea Denholm, Liz Watts, Belinda Chayko, Elisa Argenzio – Tony Ayres Production (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series: Fisk – Vincent Sheehan – Porchlight Films (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television: The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Melinda Doring

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program: MasterChef Australia – Marty Benson, Adam Fergusson, Eoin Maher – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television: New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Caitlin Yeo

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television: Mr Inbetween(Episode 6: Ray Who?) – Scott Ryan

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television: Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Emma Bortignon, Paul Pirola, Roger Van Wensveen, Brendan Croxon

AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special: Hannah Gadsby–Douglas– Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, John Irwin – Irwin Entertainment & Token Events (Netflix)

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama: William McInnes – The Newsreader

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Rachel Griffiths – Total Control

FILM

AACTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in Film: The Dry – Rob Connolly, Harry Cripps

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film: The Dry – Stefan Duscio

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film: High Ground – Erin Roche

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film: Nitram– Justin Kurzel

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film: Nitram – Nick Fenton

AACTA Award for Best Film: Nitram – Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, Justin Kurzel, Shaun Grant – GoodThing Productions

AACTA Award for Best Indie Film: Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt) – Monica Zanetti (Dir.), MahVeen Shahraki, Patrick James – Brazen Lot formerly Cobbstar Productions

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film: Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film: Judy Davis – Nitram

AACTA Award for Best Original Screenplay in Film: Nitram – Shaun Grant

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film: Mortal Kombat – Naaman Marshall

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film: June Again – Christopher Gordon

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film: Mortal Kombat – Robert McKenzie, James Ashton, Des Kenneally, Adrian Medhurst, Jed Dodge, Phil Heywood

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film: Anthony LaPaglia – Nitram

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film: Essie Davis – Nitram

SHORT FORM

AACTA Award for Best Short Form Comedy Presented by Facebook: All My Friends Are Racist – Enoch Mailangi, Kodie Bedford, Bjorn Stewart, Liliana Munoz –Maximo Entertainment & Hoodlum Entertainment

AACTA Award for Best Short Form Drama: The Tailings – Liz Doran, Richard Kelly, Stephen Thomas, Stevie Cruz-Martin, Caitlin Richardson – Good Lark Pty Ltd, The Two Jons & Roar Film

AACTA Award for Best Short Form Entertainment: Strong Women – Corinne Innes, Alexandra Gaulupeau, Ann Megalla, Patrick McCabe – Strong Women Documentary Pty. Ltd. & AM Media

DOCUMENTARY

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary: The Beach (Episode 1: Too Mad Too Shy) – Dylan River

AACTA Award for Best Documentary: My Name is Gulpilil – Molly Reynolds (Dir.), Rolf de Heer, Peter Djigirr, David Gulpilil – Vertigo Productions

AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary: My Name is Gulpilil – Tania M. Nehme

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary: Playing With Sharks – Caitlin Yeo

AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary: Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Episode 1: Seeing in Colour) – Wayne Pashley

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS

Favourite Actor: Eric Bana

Favourite Competition Reality Show: LEGO® Masters Australia

Favourite Digital Comedy Creator: Sooshi Mango

Favourite Entertainment Show: Gardening Australia

Favourite Film: The Dry

Favourite Television Drama: Wentworth

Favourite Television Host: Costa Georgiadis - Gardening Australia - ABC

OTHER

AACTA Award for Best Casting Presented by Casting Networks: High Ground – Anousha Zarkesh

AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK: Australian Gangster – Sheldon Wade, Helen Magelaki, Mariel McClorey, Donna Kennedy

AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation: Peter Rabbit 2 – Will Reichelt, Simon Pickard, Simon Whiteley, Fiona Chilton, Jason Bath, Matt Middleton – Animal Logic

Bricksmas Special Part Two - Recap!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!