From Eric Bana To LEGO Masters Australia: Here's All The AACTA Winners For 2021!
Congrats to the winners!
It's screens night of nights and our Aussies did not disappoint! The AACTA Awards were held last night at Sydney's Opera House, honouring screen excellence in Australia since 1958. The awards recognise and celebrating Australia's high achievements in film and television with 55 awards across two ceremonies.
Here's all our winners for the 2021 AACTA Awards:
TELEVISION
- AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program: Bluey - Charlie Aspinwall, Joe Brumm, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor - Ludo Studio (ABC)
- AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television: Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Bonnie Elliott
- AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program: Hard Quiz – Kevin Whyte, Chris Walker, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television & ABC (ABC)
- AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer: Kitty Flanagan – Fisk
- AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television: New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Cappi Ireland
- AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy: The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Emma Freeman
- AACTA Award for Best Direction in Non-Fiction Television: Love on the Spectrum (Episode 4) – Cian O'Clery
- AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program: Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds – Debbie Cuell, Bethan Arwel-Lewis – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC)
- AACTA Award Best Drama Series: The Newsreader – Joanna Werner, Michael Lucas – Werner Film Productions (ABC)
- AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television: Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Rodrigo Balart
- AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program: Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021 – Paul Clarke, Stephanie Werrett, Josh Martin – Blink TV (SBS)
- AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program: Love on the Spectrum– Jenni Wilks, Karina Holden, Cian O'Clery – Northern Pictures (ABC)
- AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Presented by Foxtel: Scott Ryan – Mr Inbetween
- AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Presented by Foxtel: Anna Torv – The Newsreader
- AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program: Grand Designs Australia – Michael O'Neill, Brooke Bayvel – Fremantle (Foxtel)
- AACTA Award for Best Miniseries or Telefeature: Fires – Tony Ayres, Andrea Denholm, Liz Watts, Belinda Chayko, Elisa Argenzio – Tony Ayres Production (ABC)
- AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series: Fisk – Vincent Sheehan – Porchlight Films (ABC)
- AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television: The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Melinda Doring
- AACTA Award for Best Reality Program: MasterChef Australia – Marty Benson, Adam Fergusson, Eoin Maher – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
- AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television: New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Caitlin Yeo
- AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television: Mr Inbetween(Episode 6: Ray Who?) – Scott Ryan
- AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television: Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Emma Bortignon, Paul Pirola, Roger Van Wensveen, Brendan Croxon
- AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special: Hannah Gadsby–Douglas– Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, John Irwin – Irwin Entertainment & Token Events (Netflix)
- AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama: William McInnes – The Newsreader
- AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Rachel Griffiths – Total Control
FILM
- AACTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in Film: The Dry – Rob Connolly, Harry Cripps
- AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film: The Dry – Stefan Duscio
- AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film: High Ground – Erin Roche
- AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film: Nitram– Justin Kurzel
- AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film: Nitram – Nick Fenton
- AACTA Award for Best Film: Nitram – Nick Batzias, Virginia Whitwell, Justin Kurzel, Shaun Grant – GoodThing Productions
- AACTA Award for Best Indie Film: Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt) – Monica Zanetti (Dir.), MahVeen Shahraki, Patrick James – Brazen Lot formerly Cobbstar Productions
- AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film: Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram
- AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film: Judy Davis – Nitram
- AACTA Award for Best Original Screenplay in Film: Nitram – Shaun Grant
- AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film: Mortal Kombat – Naaman Marshall
- AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film: June Again – Christopher Gordon
- AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film: Mortal Kombat – Robert McKenzie, James Ashton, Des Kenneally, Adrian Medhurst, Jed Dodge, Phil Heywood
- AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film: Anthony LaPaglia – Nitram
- AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film: Essie Davis – Nitram
SHORT FORM
- AACTA Award for Best Short Form Comedy Presented by Facebook: All My Friends Are Racist – Enoch Mailangi, Kodie Bedford, Bjorn Stewart, Liliana Munoz –Maximo Entertainment & Hoodlum Entertainment
- AACTA Award for Best Short Form Drama: The Tailings – Liz Doran, Richard Kelly, Stephen Thomas, Stevie Cruz-Martin, Caitlin Richardson – Good Lark Pty Ltd, The Two Jons & Roar Film
- AACTA Award for Best Short Form Entertainment: Strong Women – Corinne Innes, Alexandra Gaulupeau, Ann Megalla, Patrick McCabe – Strong Women Documentary Pty. Ltd. & AM Media
DOCUMENTARY
- AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary: The Beach (Episode 1: Too Mad Too Shy) – Dylan River
- AACTA Award for Best Documentary: My Name is Gulpilil – Molly Reynolds (Dir.), Rolf de Heer, Peter Djigirr, David Gulpilil – Vertigo Productions
- AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary: My Name is Gulpilil – Tania M. Nehme
- AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary: Playing With Sharks – Caitlin Yeo
- AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary: Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Episode 1: Seeing in Colour) – Wayne Pashley
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS
- Favourite Actor: Eric Bana
- Favourite Competition Reality Show: LEGO® Masters Australia
- Favourite Digital Comedy Creator: Sooshi Mango
- Favourite Entertainment Show: Gardening Australia
- Favourite Film: The Dry
- Favourite Television Drama: Wentworth
- Favourite Television Host: Costa Georgiadis - Gardening Australia - ABC
OTHER
- AACTA Award for Best Casting Presented by Casting Networks: High Ground – Anousha Zarkesh
- AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK: Australian Gangster – Sheldon Wade, Helen Magelaki, Mariel McClorey, Donna Kennedy
- AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation: Peter Rabbit 2 – Will Reichelt, Simon Pickard, Simon Whiteley, Fiona Chilton, Jason Bath, Matt Middleton – Animal Logic
