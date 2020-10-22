- Entertainment NewsFrom Borat To Paris Hilton: Celebrities Send Birthday Wishes For Kim Kardashian's 40th
From Borat To Paris Hilton: Celebrities Send Birthday Wishes For Kim Kardashian's 40th
How is she 40?!
It's Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday! I know right, I can't believe it either. But with a birthday as big as this, there was sure to be some love on social media for the reality TV queen, businesswoman and mother of four from other celebs...and it certainly did not disappoint!
Here are some celebs that wished Kimmy K a Happy 40th Birthday:
Kanye West
Borat
Kris Jenner
Paris Hilton
Khloe Kardashian
Other celebs showed their love on Instagram stories for Kim's birthday, like Nicki Minaj, Fergie, Madonna, Hailey Bieber, JLo and more!
Happy 40th Birthday to the OG, Kim Kardashian!
