Fringe Festival Applications Closing Soon For Locals, So Cancel All Other Plans

The 2019 Northern Fringe Festival was easily one of the most Instagrammed Townsville topics, and it's returning in four months and five days!

Last July, Townsville presented the inaugural Northern Fringe Festival which ran alongside the North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA). NAFA provided the overarching branding and marketing umbrella to these new and exciting events and presented a line-up of local, national and international acts complimented by a month-long curated arts and cultural program.

Your chance to be involved is NOW with applications for local acts closing THIS SATURDAY, so get to it!

But hold on, it's not just the performers who need to apply, it's local event precincts too.