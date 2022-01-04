Friends Support Family Of SA Toddler Who Died After Contracting Covid

Hundreds of people are standing behind the family of a South Australian toddler who passed away after catching Covid last week.

The South Australian community and close friends have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of 13-month-old Dakota Conry who died after contracting the virus.

Dakota Conry passed away on December 28 while in her sleep at only 13-months-old after catching Covid.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Close friends of the family have launched a fundraiser to collect funds for the parents and three siblings of the baby.

“On 28/12/21, Karly & Ryan's lives changed forever,” The fundraiser page reads.

“Their darling 13 month old Dakota grew her wings & went to heaven.

“She went to bed as per normal the night before & unexpectedly passed hours later.”

Organiser of the fundraiser, Brooke Page also clarifies that the official cause of Dakota’s death has still not been revealed.

“She had then tested positive to Covid19, but the cause of her passing is still unknown.”

A coroner is still in the process of preparing an official report which will show whether Covid was responsible for the child’s death.

Ms Page said Dakota’s parents are currently in the midst of grieving and are devastated by their child’s shock death.

“For those who know Karly & Ryan know their children are their life and have always been patient, loving, attentive and admirable parents,” she said.

“The devastation they are feeling is unbareable.

“Dakota leaves behind her 3 siblings who all loved and adored her beyond measure.

“Karly and Ryan are now having to navigate their grief, organise a funeral for their baby girl & worry about finances during this time.”

Dakota is believed to be the youngest person in Australia to die from the Covid virus.

Ms Page goes on to explain that the finances will go towards allowing Karly and Ryan more time to grieve the loss of their daughter.

“We would like to raise some money to make this family feel comfortable with not going back to work straight away, giving them time to mourn for their sudden loss, help them with their life expenses and spend time with their children and loved ones,” she said.

“Thankyou, & rest peacefully our beautiful Dakota bear.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.