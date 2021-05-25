‘Friends’ Star Reveals The Sneaky Trick Brad Pitt Uses To Impress Ladies

PARDON.

Article heading image for ‘Friends’ Star Reveals The Sneaky Trick Brad Pitt Uses To Impress Ladies

While we sit and wait for the epic Friends reunion to hit our screens, we've found something that might just keep you entertained in the meantime!

June Gable aka Joey’s talent manager, Estelle, joined the Hit Network's Stav, Abby & Matt to talk about what it was really like on set. 

And of course, she met the lovely, handsome spunk, Brad Pitt, whilst on the show and she accidentally revealed the unusual thing he does which we think is how he gets all the ladies! 

Take a listen below:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

25 May 2021

Brad Pitt
Friends
Dating
Relationship
Listen Live!
Brad Pitt
Friends
Dating
Relationship
Brad Pitt
Friends
Dating
Relationship
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs