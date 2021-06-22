Some sad news has come to light after what can only be described as one of the best TV reunions we have seen (yet)!

Friends star James Michael Tyler announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer which he has been battling since 2018.

The 59-year-old actor is best known for his role as Gunther, the manager of the iconic Central Perk’s Coffee House who continuously and hilariously chased after Rachel Green's (Jennifer Aniston) attention throughout the duration of the hit series.

He also revealed in an interview on the Today Show that it was a very big reason why he didn't end up appearing in person during the Friends: The Reunion special.

"I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” James said.

"I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. … It’s stage 4 (now). Late-stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me."

He continued to say how the original plan was to be physically present, but due to the advancements in his cancer which has left him paralysed in the lower part of his body, he thought it would be best if he appeared virtually to make sure his condition wouldn't ruin the mood.

Honestly, what a selfless legend.

We send our love to his family and friends at this difficult time. All the best to our favourite cranky, glow-in-the-dark-haired barista.

