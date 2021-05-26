'Friends' Star Confirms The Girls Only Ate A Certain Type Of Salad For 10 Years

While we sit and wait for the epic Friends reunion to hit our screens, we've found something that might just keep you entertained in the meantime!

Bonnie Somerville who played Ross’s (Aka David Schwimmer's) love interest, Mona, in Season 8 joined the Hit Network's Stav, Abby & Matt to talk about everything from deleted scenes to who was the most hated actor/actress on the show!

Bonnie ended up confirming that the diet rumours around the female cast only eating a certain type of salad designed by Jennifer Aniston herself were actually true!

Take a listen to find out more below:

