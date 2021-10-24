Friends' James Michael Tyler Has Passed Away Aged 59

Very sad news for Friends fans. James Michael Tyler, who was known to play the loveable character Gunther in Friends, has passed away aged 59 following a battle with prostate cancer.

The actor passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Sunday, October 24.

His manager sent a statement to E!, confirming the news:

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," the statement said. "Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you made a friend for life. Michael is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life, ever united in good times, in sickness, and for eternity."

The actor was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018.

He made an appearance for the Friends: The Reunion via Zoom earlier this year.

