Friends And Families Rejoice As International Borders Reopen

Australia's hard border has fallen, airports will be filled with friends and families across the country as majority of international travel resumes for the first time in nearly two years.

It comes as the country continues to see plummeting hospitalisation numbers, as state leaders begin to reinstate and remove public health orders.

NSW

In NSW, Monday's reporting includes 4,916 new infections. Sadly, the state had seven further deaths.

Currently, 1,288 people are in hospital with COVID, 74 of whom are in intensive care.

VICTORIA

In Victoria, another 5,611 daily cases emerged. Sadly, the state had three deaths.

Currently, 361 people are in hospital with COVID, 34 of whom are in intensive care.

QUEENSLAND

Queensland amassed just over 4,000 daily cases. Sadly, the state reported six deaths.

TASMANIA

Tasmania recorded 569 new COVID cases. No deaths to report of, yet 10 patients remain in hospital, two f whom are in ICU.

