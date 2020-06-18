Fresh Start! Kristin Cavallari Moves On & Into New Home Following Split With Husband

Following the announcement on the end of her reality show, Very Cavallari, in May and splitting from her husband, Jay Cutler after 10 years together, Kristin Cavallari is moving on & OUT!

Sources have said that Kristin has moved into a new house and is enjoying decorating her new digs. This also comes after ~wild~ rumours that her ex was having an affair with her ex-bestie, Kelly Henderson. Messy!

Kristin is said to have splashed out on a $5 million estate in Nashville...what we'd do to have $5 million in our savings! Ugh.

Kristin and Jay are apparently doing this rotating house situation, where their kids will live in the same house and the parents will rotate in & out every week to help co-parent.

We can't wait to see what Kristin does next in her new chapter!

5 Aussie TV Shows That NEED To Make A Comeback

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.