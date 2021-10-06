French Relationship On The Mend After Break Up Text Message

The French ambassador for Australia will return to Canberra following the fallout from PM Scott Morrison’s decision to scrap the French submarine deal delivering the news via a text message.

The Morrison Government scrapped the $90 billion dollar deal in favour of nuclear-powered vessels in a security pact with the US and UK.

Whilst the ambassador’s return is a great sign relations between Australia and France are on the mend, Morrison has admitted his French counterpart is still refusing to take his calls.

Happier times: The French ambassador for Australia Christopher Penot (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) arrive at Sydney Airport in 2018.

The ambassador’s new task in Oz is to help redefine the terms of their relationship with France and defend the country’s interests.

