Freezing Eggs And Buying Time - Why Are More Women Choosing IVF?

Why is it becoming more common for women to freeze their eggs?

Just recently, a couple in the US welcomed twins using embryos made 30 years ago. The twins have been named the ‘oldest babies’ to be born after the eggs were kept in ice for three decades.

On this episode of The Briefing, biotech lecturer at Monash University Molly Johnston, who has been working in the IVF field for the last five years, explains if similar has been happening in Australia.

Molly said IVF is a process that must be thoroughly thought through by the couple, with there scope for more support to be given to those who go down the path.

“I do think that this is something that we do need to make a better progress with in understanding the emotional toll it can have on people and understanding how best we can support them during this process,” she said.

“It does require a lot for someone to go through egg freezing, in addition to just the day surgery, there is time off work, there's the recovery from it.

“So, it is a big thing to go through egg freezing.”

