Free Shepparton Parking Continues in January 2020!

To make things a little bit easier for shoppers, the Shepparton Central Business district will receive free parking in Council-owned parking spaces from now through til January 2020.

During this period, time limits displayed on signs will still be in place which means if you overstay the displayed time, you could cop a nasty fine.

If you're hoping to spend the entire day perusing the shops, parking down one of the side streets may be a better option for you.

Unfortunately, the complimentary parking does not apply to Multi Deck carpark, GV Health, or Carepark carparks.

Happy Shopping!!

