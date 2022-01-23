Free Rapid Tests For Concession Card Holders Amid Shortages

Low income earners, pensioners and veterans will have access to free Rapid Antigen Tests by using their concession card.

Treasure Josh Frydenberg is defending the rollout scheme, which enables 6 million Australians the ability to receive 10 free swabs over the next three months.

Frydenberg admits 200 million kits are on their way.

"The good news is more are coming online," he said.

"Every country is going through supply chain pressures … But we’ve got the highest vaccination rates and the lowest mortality rates.

"We should focus (RATs) on the most vulnerable cohorts, and we should ensure there is access for those people who need it most – they are the symptomatic people as well as those who are designated close contacts."

However, pharmacies are adamant the stock shortage will continue and ask Australians to be patient.

Health stores are rostering excess staff to help with the demand for RAT tests, shelves are being emptied as soon as more stock arrives.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the pressure will slowly ease in the coming weeks, as tests become available online.

“It’s a global challenge, I think it’s very important to acknowledge that,” Mr Hunt said.

National leaders ask those who require a DIY test immediately to go and grab one from a state-run facility.