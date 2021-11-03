Free Pub Food And Beer Offered In An Effort To Boost Vaccine Rates

In the latest bid to speed up the state’s vaccination rate, Queenslanders will be offered a free meal or a beer when they roll up their sleeves to get the Covid jab.

Dozens of community clubs across the state are taking part in the effort, offering up to 7000 vouchers.

It comes as health authorities worry about vaccine hesitancy gripping regional areas, fearing it will leave many vulnerable when Queensland's borders reopen on December 17 in time for Christmas family reunions.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the vouchers will be available from 29 clubs across the state, including Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Toowoomba and Rockhampton as well as Brisbane.

“It’s another reason to get vaccinated. Getting the jab means you’re 80 per cent less likely to get Covid and pass it on. It’s time to roll up your sleeve and get the jab, then roll up to your local club and have a feed," D'Ath said.

Sixty-five per cent of Queenslanders have got both doses of the jab however data shows regional areas are 10% behind cities in the southeast.

“Mackay had a good uplift (but) those areas are still about 10 per cent behind the rest of the state — Rockhampton, Mackay, those areas that are where tourists will go to, we need people to get vaccinated.” Deputy Commissioner and the state’s vaccine co-ordinator Shane Chelepy - Deputy Commissioner and the state's vaccine co-ordinator Shane Chelepy

Ms Chelepy fears a lagging rate could prove catastrophic for locals when an influx of tourists come to popular holiday destinations over Christmas.

