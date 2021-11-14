Free Britney Movement Member Reveals The Group Will Stand By Her If She Decides To Sue!

This morning, the Hit Network spoke to Pilar Vigneaux, who works for the Free Britney movement, who shared what it was like receiving the news Britney is free and what could be next for the star.

We were all ecstatic over the weekend after hearing the news Britney Spears is no longer under a conservatorship!

We find out what Pilar's job is within the movement, how long she's been part of it and what could happen next with Britney.

Missed the chat? Here's what Pilar had to say about the Free Britney movement:

