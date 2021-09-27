Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Hate Their PDA

They’re the couple that have kept our faith in love alive, even if their kids seemingly disapprove.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have revealed their nine-year-old son, Rocky, is not a fan of their public displays of affection.

Talking to US Weekly, Gellar mentioned that kissing her husband of almost 20 years in front of their little man prompts a response of ‘Shame, shame, shame. I know your name,’ which is equal parts hilarious and kind of creepy.

The couple also have a twelve-year-old daughter, Charlotte, who has recently started watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer with her brother, Gellar told ET.

"During the pandemic, my daughter and my son started ‘Buffy,’ and it was so interesting to watch their reactions…. My boy was into it for the villains, and my daughter was into it for the love stories," the proud mum had to say.

