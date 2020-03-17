Fox Fan Tegan Won $250,000 At The All-Star Mile

Dreams definitely can come true, and one member of The Fox community proved that over the weekend!

28-year-old Tegan was the winner of The Fox’s All-Star Mile competition, which meant we gave her the chance to be the owner ambassador of horse Regal Power in the world’s richest mile race at Caulfield.

While Tegan was just excited to attend the event, she never expected that she would also walk away with a life-changing amount of money.

But that’s exactly what happened when Regal Power took out the race, with Tegan receiving a $250,000 winner’s cheque.

“I’m speechless,” Tegan said.

“This means so much to me, I can buy a house and a car, and take my four-year-old son Tyler on the holiday of a lifetime. It’s unbelievable, I’m still shaking and I’m sure I’ll wake up with a sore head but a big smile on my face. This whole experience has been incredible, I would’ve been happy with $10,000 but to win $250,000 is beyond my wildest dreams.”

We’re so happy that we could play a small part in helping to change Tegan’s life!