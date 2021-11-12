Fourth Teen Nabbed After West Beach Brazen Attack

A fourth teenager has been arrested, after a frightening attack on man at West Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Police allege a group of males armed with a firearm and a machete threatened and robbed a man on Burbridge Road about 3:35pm, before making off with his bag and wallet.

Officers led by Police Dog Bandit tracked down three of the alleged offenders, aged 15, 17 and 18 on Thursday.

Then just before 10pm that evening, detectives from Western CIB arrested and charged an 18-year-old man from a Henley Beach property.

The initial three offenders fronted the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court and the Adelaide Youth Court on Friday for aggravated robbery, while the fourth teenager, charged with aggravated robbery, will face court on December 8.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

