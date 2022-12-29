Fourth Child Flown To Hospital With Suspected Irukandji Jellyfish Stings

A fourth child in just two days has been airlifted from Fraser Island to hospital after suspected Irukandji jellyfish stings.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the young boy from the island after he was stung on the upper leg on Wednesday just after 2.30pm.

It comes after three young girls were also airlifted to hospital on Tuesday also with suspected Irukandji stings.

All four children were swimming in a popular creek off Wathumba Road when they were all suspected to be stung by the specie of jellyfish.

The boy was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition, while it is understood by the ABC the three girls have since been released from hospital.

Toxicologist and James Cook University associate professor Jamie Seymour told the ABC it was "not unusual" to have severe stingers at K'gari (Fraser Island).

"We've seen over the last 15–20 years the number of stings from Fraser Island increase," Dr Seymour said.

"We certainly found Irukandji jellyfish down there probably 15 years ago."

Irukandji jellyfish are a small and extremely venomous type of box jellyfish – only about two centimetres in diameter marking them hard for swimmers to spot in water.

Their stings can cause severe pain, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.

