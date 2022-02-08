Four Trucks Catch Fire At SA Covid Checkpoint

A number of trucks burst into flames at the SA border checkpoint while waiting to be tested yesterday afternoon.

Four trucks caught fire at the border crossing into WA while waiting in the testing line on Eyre Highway.

The truck drivers were waiting to cross the border into Western Australia when the incident occurred.

According to a Facebook post from the South Australia Police, fire and emergency services had attended the scene while a cloud of smoke engulfed the highway as a result of strong winds.

“CFS are fighting a number of truck fires near the Border Village Roadhouse on the Eyre Highway, Nullabor,” the post stated. “Strong winds are causing thick black smoke to drift across the highway which may impact driver visibility,” the post read.

“Please drive with caution through the area.”

According to several witnesses, there were more than 30 trucks lining up at the Covid checkpoint when the blaze started.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson fronted the media yesterday afternoon and said the blaze had likely started due to overheating brakes.

