Four Train Lines Are Currently Suspended So Pray For Your Afternoon Commute

Alamein, Belgrave and Lilydale services have resumed, with expected delays as Metro recovers the timetable. Glen Waverley is still suspended with 50 buses in operation.

If you’re hoping for a early knock off today, you may have a bit of trouble getting home.

Due to a overhead power fault in the Burnley area, four train lines are currently suspended; Alamein, Belgrave, Glen Waverley and Lilydale.

At the time of the fault, passengers between the East Richmond and Burnley Stations were evacuated from their carriages, with some travellers stuck in their carriages for two hours.

Replacement buses are in operation while Metro staff work to fix the issue. The 70, 72 and 75 tram lines are options, but you can still expect an extended travel time of 60 minutes.

The buses are due to finish their run at 3pm so cross your fingers. For more info and updates, go here.

