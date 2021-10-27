Four teenagers have been hospitalised after a car accident in Donnybrook on Tuesday night.

It’s believed the Toyota Corolla with five teenagers on board, was driving down Knights Road before it smashed into a tree after 5 pm.

Four teenagers hospitalised after car smashes into tree

Two passengers, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were airlifted to the Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries.

The 14-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger were taken to the Bunbury Hospital, and the remaining 13-year-old passenger was assessed on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the accident are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

