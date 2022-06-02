Four People Dead In Mass Shooting At Tulsa Hospital In Oklahoma

Four people have been killed, including a gunman, in another US shooting event.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers were still working to clear the St Francis hospital campus, in Oklahoma, following a shooting.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

in a Facebook post just before 6pm on Wednesday (local time), Tulsa officers confirmed that the shooter was dead.

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building, checking for additional threats," police said.

"We know there are multiple injuries and, potentially, multiple casualties.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told US ABC Network it was a "catastrophic scene".

The captain said that "four people [were] shot and killed. One died after leaving the scene to try to get medical aid, and one of those four is going to be our suspect".

But by the time officers arrived on the scene, "they found a few people have been shot, a couple were dead at that point".

"We also found who we believed to be the shooter, and still believe to be the shooter, because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him," Captain Meulenberg added.

The shooting event occurred at the Natalie Medical Building, which serves as an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are at the scene, a spokesperson said.

More to come.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.