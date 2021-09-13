Four Lucky West Aussies Will Score Free Transport For A Year

Four lucky West Australians will ride FREE on buses, trains and ferries for a year as part of a competition designed to get more people using public transport.

Anyone who uses public transport during October will go into the running to win one of four “Golden SmartRiders”.

To be eligible, riders must check on their trip using a SmartRider and complete an online entry form.

The announcement came as WA Premier Mark McGowan and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said public transport patronage had levelled out at about 80 to 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

However, university routes have had a tough run as a result of the cut to international students for the last 18 months and many classes moving online, resulting in travel numbers lowering between 40 and 50 per cent.

With the election looming, the McGowan Government has announced plans to cap transport fares at two zones, from January 1 next year.

Commuters from outer Metropolitan areas like Mandurah, Yanchep and Rockingham stand to save between $3 and $5 on one-way fares each day, potentially saving thousands of dollars annually.

