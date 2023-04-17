Four Killed In Mass Shooting At Teen Birthday Party In US

Four people have been killed and 28 others have been injured in a mass shooting at a Alabama birthday party on Saturday evening.

The shooting is believed to have unfolded at around 10:34PM (local time) at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama City.

Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett told media that several people have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

“There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries,” he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Information including the identity of the shooter and reason behind the attack are still unknown.

At least 15 teenagers were hospitalised with gunshot wounds with six people since being released from hospital.

Five of the 15 people are believed to be in critical condition.

One of the four victims killed has been identified as high school football star Philstavious Dowdell.

Dowdell is also believed to be the brother of the 16-year-old girl hosting the event.

More information will be released over the coming hours.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.