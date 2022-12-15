Four Hour Siege In Nerang Ends In Arrest

A man has been taken into police custody following a siege in Nerang on the Gold Coast.

Police made an emergency declaration which resulted in the lockdown of several streets in Nerang at around 5:45PM on Thursday afternoon.

People within the exclusion zone were asked to stay indoors as police worked to deescalate the situation.

The emergency declaration was withdrawn at around 9PM on Thursday evening after police managed to take the man in his 30’s into custody.

According to police, no one was injured during the siege.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

