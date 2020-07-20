Four Different Ways To Make Your Own Face Masks

Face masks are one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and others from COVID-19.

But they don't have to be boring. And you don't have to buy hundreds of disposable masks. There are some simple ways to make your own at home. Whether you're a sewing whiz or more comfortable with a simple hack, there's a mask technique for everyone.

You probably need at least two homemade masks - one to wear, and one to wash. But you can also add your own flair and make a whole wardrobe of them!

Here are four different options for making your own face mask.

Sew Your Own At Home

If you've got a sewing machine, then you probably also have a stockpile of fabric and sewing accessories at home (yes, I know you too well). Now is the time to pull out your supplies and get sewing.

Sewing A Mask With No Sewing Machine

Want to sew something with fabric of your choice, but don't have a sewing machine? No worries! You definitely don't need one if you're handy with a needle and thread.

Use A Sock

If you don't have a sewing machine and an endless supply of fabric, there's a really easy hack to make a mask out of a sock.

Or An Old T-Shirt

If you're not so keen on the sock idea, maybe you have an old t-shirt or other stretchy item of clothing that you're happy to cut up!

Have fun!! It's actually pretty enjoyable to make your own masks. And you can even make them for friends and family and drop them off into their letterboxes if they live nearby, or mail them if they live further away.

