Foster IT's Free Workshop Will Transform Your Digital Photo Experience

Foster IT are helping you up your photo game with a free digital workshop!

Over 3 hours, learn about how to work with digital photos, utilise cloud storage, get printed material online, and share photos online.

You'll even get to experience a special presentation of virtual reality headsets and 360 degree photography!

It's all happening at Foster RSL on Saturday 19th October, 10am - 1pm.

To find out more, email [email protected] or call 0421043090.

