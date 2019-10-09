Foster IT's Free Workshop Will Transform Your Digital Photo Experience

3 hours of digital heaven

Ebony Reeves

9 October 2019

Ebony Reeves

Article heading image for Foster IT's Free Workshop Will Transform Your Digital Photo Experience

Foster IT are helping you up your photo game with a free digital workshop!

Over 3 hours, learn about how to work with digital photos, utilise cloud storage, get printed material online, and share photos online.

You'll even get to experience a special presentation of virtual reality headsets and 360 degree photography!

It's all happening at Foster RSL on Saturday 19th October, 10am - 1pm. 

To find out more, email [email protected] or call 0421043090.

 

Miss the show? Catch up with Pete and Zoe below...

digital
workshop
digitalworkshop
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs