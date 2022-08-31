Former Soviet Union Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dies, Aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, has died in Moscow aged 91.

"Mikhail Gorbachev passed away tonight after a serious and protracted disease," Russia's Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement.

One of the most talked about people in the world at the height of his career, Gorbachev has been dubbed “one of the great figures” of last century who will “forever be remembered”.

So who is Gorbachev?

He was the eighth and last Soviet president from 1990 to 1991.

He was the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991.

He bought political reform to the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

He set in motion a series of revolutionary changes that transformed the map of Europe and lifted the Iron Curtain.

He is the man who ended the Cold War without bloodshed, but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union

He allowed for enhanced freedom of speech and press.

He embarked on summits with United States to limit nuclear weapons.

He withdrew Soviet forces from Afghanistan.

He exposed the Chernobyl disaster to public scrutiny.

He oversaw an attack on corruption in the upper reaches of the Communist Party.

He was a vocal critic of Russian presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin.

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

“We see the best side of Gorbachev. The Soviets see the other side, and hold him to blame,” author and scholar of Russian history, Peter Reddaway said.

