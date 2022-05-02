Former Olympian Lisa Curry Unleashes On Tabloid

"Why are you doing this to me?!"

Article heading image for Former Olympian Lisa Curry Unleashes On Tabloid

Look, we all know tabloids should be taken with a grain of salt, but sometimes they really cross the line!

Ahead of her appearance on tonight’s edition of Australian Story, fifteen-time gold-medallist Lisa Curry told the Hit Network how one particular tabloid left her fuming.

Catch the chat before tuning into Australian Story, 8PM tonight on ABC:

Nick Barrett

2 May 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

