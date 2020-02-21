Former MAFS Groom Sean Thomsen Remains Open To Reconnect With Tracey Jewel

MAFS alumni Sean Thomsen has spoken to Hit Entertainment this morning and was asked if he would reconnect with former MAFS contestant, Tracey Jewel.

You see, although they weren't paired as husband & wife on the show, they ended up dating afterwards which sent MAFS fans into a frenzy!

While their relationship didn't last (surprise, surprise), Sean doesn't seem completely against reconnecting with Tracey in the future! OooOo stay tuned.

Missed the chat? Here's what Sean had to say about reconnecting with Tracey:

