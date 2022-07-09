Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Dies In Assassination

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been died after being shot while giving a speech at a Liberal Democratic Party campaign event in Nara on Friday morning.

The 67-year-old collapsed after being shot twice in the neck in the country’s worst act of political violence in over 70 years.

According to doctors, the former Prime Minister was shot through the heart and lost an excessive amount of blood.

Doctors gave Mr Abe more than 100 units of blood transfusions, but the 67-year-old was unable to be saved and passed away at around 5PM on Friday afternoon.

Police apprehended 41-year-old former Maritime Self-Defence Force member Tetsuya Yamagami in relation to the shooting.

According to police, Mr Yamagami admitted to taking a bus to the campaign event before firing a shotgun at the former Prime Minister.

The suspect, who police allege used a homemade gun to carry out the shooting, claimed he was angry at Mr Abe for his rumoured involvement with an unknown group.

No further information surrounding this group has been revealed.

Police seized a shotgun made from metal tubes, kept together using duct tape at the scene of the shooting.

Police raided Mr Yamagami’s home shortly after the attack where they located a number of other weapons.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared his condolences to Mr Abe’s family following the attack.

“On behalf of the Australian government and people, we offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mrs Abe and to Mr Abe’s family and friends, and to the people of Japan,” - Anthony Albanese

“Mr Abe was one of Australia’s closest friends on the world stage … Under his leadership Japan emerged as one of Australia’s most like-minded partners in Asia – a legacy that endures today … He will be greatly missed.”

