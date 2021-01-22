Former 'I’m A Celeb' Winner Fiona O’Loughlin Opens Up About The Emotional Reason She Drank Hand Sanitiser On The Show

Over three years later, we finally get to hear her story on why she did what she did in the jungle.

Aussie comedian and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! winner Fiona O'Loughlin opens up about her 20 years of addiction and how she has managed to conquer it after it became known that she drank hand sanitiser on the show.

She also admits what she really thinks about the new contestants on this season of the show!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

