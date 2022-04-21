Former Home And Away Star Hit With AVO Following Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Former Home and Away star Jodi Gordon and her ex-partner Sebastian Blackler have been instructed to cease all communication with each other for a period of two years following a “physical altercation”.

According to police, apprehended violence orders have been issued to protect 37-year-old Jodi Gordon and 31-year-old Sebastian Blackler following a confrontation at a bed and breakfast near Sydney.

Court documents reveal that AVO’s were served to the former couple after Gordon reported a “physical altercation” while they were visiting a bed and breakfast in Kurrajong Heights.

According to the documents, police alleged that Ms Gordon presented with a number of bruises to her lip and eye and several bumps to her forehead.

Police alleged that the former Home and Away star initially claimed she was intoxicated and that she had fallen against a counter.

Following Ms Gordon’s report to police, Mr Blackler also presented to police with bruising and significant swelling to his left eye.

“Blackler stated Gordon hit him with a wine bottle,” the court documents read.

The documents go on to say that Mr Blackler refused to make an official statement.

“Police fear domestic assaults are occurring between the parties with Gordon’s consumption of intoxicating liquor exacerbating the violence...there is clearly domestic violence occurring between the parties (but they) are reluctant to disclose how the injuries have been sustained.”

This is the second time the couple have been hit with AVO’s with police responding to another alleged domestic violence incident at Ms Gordon’s apartment in Double Bay in November of 2020.

Mr Blackler was issued an interim AVO at the time which prohibited him from assaulting, harassing, stalking or intimidating Gordon.

The former couple did not show up to court on Thursday when their latest altercation was heard, however, their lawyers appeared through a video link where they told the court the pair had agreed to abide by the rules of the AVO.

Neither Ms Gordon or Mr Blackler have admitted guilt regarding any of the allegations made against them.

